Star Bond District Hearing

By Gary Scott on November 12, 2026 at 10:46am

The public will be given an opportunity to learn more about a new proposed district designed to spur development in Jacksonville later this month.

A public hearing on a proposed Star Bond District will be held on November 23rd, just ahead of a Jacksonville city council meeting.

The hearing will start at 5 at city hall in the council chambers.

The Jacksonville city council has declared its intent to consider establishing the proposed district.

The district would include the former Jacksonville Developmental Center grounds, adjacent to the community park.

Community development director Brian Nyberg says the proposal faces competition from nearby Springfield in its application.