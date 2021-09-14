Star Energy and IL Commerce Commission Reach Agreement on Alleged Solicitation, Marketing Impropriety

An alternative electric retail supplier has reached an agreement with the Illinois Commerce Commission over improper solicitation, marketing, and enrollment procedures.

The ICC approved a total of $300,000 in refunds to customers and the Illinois LIHEAP program from Star Energy LLC. Star Energy has also entered into a Commission Compliance Plan as part of the settlement, which includes an agreement to conduct no sales, marketing or enrollments in Illinois for two years and restrictions to ensure compliance with state rules in the future.

As part of the agreement, Star will issue $275,000 in refunds to current and former customers who were enrolled with Star between May 1, 2018 and October 25, 2018 and who received electric supply service from the company for at least 30 days during the period. Star Energy also did solicitation efforts in Jacksonville in 2019, so customers here will not be a part of this settlement.

After the two year prohibition, Star Energy will have a 3 year probation period in which it can stagger in solicitation efforts in the state once again. Star Energy consented to the agreement but did not admit any criminal or civil liability in the case. If the company fails to comply with the agreement’s stipulations, a case may be reopened against them by the ICC and the Illinois Attorney General’s Office at a later date.