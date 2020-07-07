State and Federal Tax Filing Deadline Quickly Approaching

Those who need to file their income taxes for 2019, are running out of time.

The Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) is reminding taxpayers, both state and federal returns are due just over one week away on Wednesday, July 15th.

This year’s state income tax deadline was extended three months by Governor JB Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, after the IRS extended the federal tax date.

IDOR Spokesperson Sam Salustro says about 85% of Illinoisans have filed so far.

“Of those, 3.3 million have received their refund already, totaling about $1.4 billion. We’ve seen a lot of activity already despite the delay, but there are still some people out there that do need to file their taxes.

The easiest way to get information is to go to tax.illinois.gov. You’ll find a lot of contact information there for us. We’re always willing to help, and you can always file your state taxes for free on MyTax Illinois.”

Salustro says the fastest way to receive a refund is to file electronically and select the direct deposit option. Individuals needing support may call the IDOR telephone assistance hotline at 1-800-732-8866.

All Illinois taxpayers can file their Form IL-1040 free using the MyTax Illinois website.

Taxpayers can also use the MyTax portal to check on the status of their refund, make a payment, retrieve their PIN, or look up their estimated/extension payments.

Some lower-income taxpayers can also file their federal returns for free through the Internal Revenue Service’s FreeFile program; visit irs.gov for more information.