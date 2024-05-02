State Appellate Defender Files Appeal in Bliefnick Murder Case

A high-profile murder trial that occurred in Quincy last summer has an appeal on the docket.

Muddy River News reports that a 50-page appeal brief has been filed by Catherine Hart, deputy defender with the Office of the State Appellate Defender, Fourth District, and James H. Waller, assistant appellate defender, on behalf of Timothy Bliefnick.

Bliefnick was convicted last May of murdering his estranged wife 41-year old Becky Bliefnick in her home last February. Bliefnick received three life sentences and is currently lodged at the Menard Correctional Center near Chester.

According to the report, the appeal is based on three issues: 1) Former Judge Robert Adrian admitted inadmissible evidence, without regard for whether that evidence was relevant or otherwise admissible; 2) Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Josh Jones made representations to the jury of matters that were not in evidence; and 3) Adrian denied the defense counsel’s suggestion of a conflict of interest allowing Jones to remain a prosecutor on the case despite Jones potentially testifying against Adrian in Adrian’s case before the Judicial Inquiry Board.

A reply to the Bliefnick brief from David Robinson, chief deputy director at the State’s Attorneys Appellate Prosecutor’s Office in Springfield, is due July 15th.