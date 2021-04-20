State Board of Elections Chair Resigns Amid Extortion Probe

Illinois Board of Elections chairman Steve Sandvoss will retire effective June 30th. According to reporter Rachel Hinton of the Chicago Sun-Times, the announcement was made during a virtual meeting of the board today. The announcement comes a little over two weeks after that board placed him on administrative leave after he reported being the victim of an online extortion attempt. He had been on leave with pay while the Illinois State Police investigated the matter. No information about whether the extortion attempt dealt with a personal matter or something to do with Sandvoss’ job has been revealed.

