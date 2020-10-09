State Board of Elections Outlines In-Person Voting If You Receive A Mail-In Ballot

If you’ve requested a mail-in ballot and now want to vote in person, it’s not a problem. The Illinois State Board of Elections and the local county clerk has a procedure in place for your to surrender your mail-in ballot and vote in person.

Board of Elections Spokesperson Matt Dietrich says people ask about changing their mind from mailing in a ballot to doing in-person voting instead: “Just take that mail-in ballot with you to the polling place, surrender it there, and then you will get a regular ballot that you can cast in person.”

Dietrich says if you’re worried you’re not going to get your mail-in ballot in time before November 3rd, he says to just go to your county clerk’s office and early vote in person: “If your mail-in ballot doesn’t arrive before November 3rd, it’s not a problem. You simply go into your early voting site or to your polling place on Election Day, and you sign an affidavit saying that you didn’t get your mail-in ballot – I requested it but I didn’t get it. You’ll then be allowed to vote in person.”

Dietrich says to wait just a little bit longer before heading to the clerk’s office if you’ve not received your mail-in ballot, so you won’t create unnecessary paperwork and or be making longer lines at the polls. Early voting will be open at the Morgan County Courthouse during business hours 8:30AM-4:30PM with some extended hours coming up until Election Day.