State Board of Elections Removes Interim Tag From Matthews As Executive Director

The Illinois State Board of Elections has named a new Executive Director.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that interim executive director Bernadette Matthews will now become official in her post after a unanimous vote at the State Board’s Wednesday business meeting.

Matthews was named the interim director in April 2021 after the resignation of Steve Sandvoss. Sandvoss left the role in June of last year after he was placed on administrative leave after he reported being the victim of an online extortion attempt, with a State police investigation that followed.

Matthews had served as assistant executive director since 2017 before being named interim director. Matthews joined the Board of Elections as legal counsel in 2009.