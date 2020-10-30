State Board of Elections Says More Than 3 Million Already Have Cast Ballots

The Illinois State Board of Elections says that they expect the state to match or overtake the 71% turnout in the 2016 presidential election. According to data provided on their Twitter today, 2.3 million vote-by-mail applications were sent out to Illinois voters, with now 1.4 million of those being returned to county election authorities. As of this morning, 831,000 mail-in ballots have gone unreturned to local election authorities.

Early, in-person voting as of this morning in the state stands at 1.52 million, equal to the early voting total for 2016, as the state heads into the weekend early voting period. With the mail-in ballot and early voting ballots cast, more than 3 million people around the state have cast their vote in the 2020 General Election.