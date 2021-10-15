State Congregate Workers Vaccine Mandate Deadline Extended

Yesterday was the supposed deadline for all state workers in congregate care facilities, like prisons and veterans homes, in Illinois to receive at least their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The executive order that mandated the deadline was extended this week by Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office. Captiol Fax reports that the deadline has now been extended to Tuesday, October 26th while negotiations with the Governor’s Office and AFSCME and the Teamsters all continue.

Capitol Fax says according to an official within the Pritzker Administration negotiations are going well.

WLDS will continue to watch this for further developments.