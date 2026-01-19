State Democrats looking to push forward 2028 primary

The Democratic Party of Illinois has formally submitted a proposal to the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee seeking to move Illinois into the party’s early, or “pre-window,” presidential primary calendar.

Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Lisa Hernandez said Illinois offers a uniquely representative testing ground for Democratic presidential candidates, citing its mix of urban, suburban, and rural communities, as well as its racial, economic, and geographic diversity.

Hernandez also framed the proposal in national political terms, arguing that Illinois voters have been directly affected by policies of the Trump administration and would scrutinize candidates on issues including healthcare costs, reproductive rights, civil rights, and protections for marginalized communities.

The submission comes with backing from Illinois’ Democratic governor, House speaker, Senate president, as well as labor organizations and advocacy groups. Party officials emphasized the state’s election infrastructure as a key selling point, pointing to early voting, vote-by-mail, same-day voter registration, automatic voter registration, and timely ballot tabulation as evidence Illinois is prepared to host an early contest.

While party leaders have not tied the proposal to any individual candidate, political observers are speculating the move could position Governor JB Pritzker for a potential presidential run. Illinois Democrats have pursued a similar strategy in the past. In 2007, state lawmakers approved moving the primary earlier in the calendar, a change widely viewed as benefiting then-Senator Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign.

The DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee will review Illinois’ application alongside proposals from other states seeking a more prominent role in the Democratic presidential nominating process.