State Extends Tax Deadline

The State of Illinois is extending the individual income tax filing and payment deadline from April 15th to May 17th, matching the extension announced by the Internal Revenue Service and US Treasury yesterday.

Governor JB Pritzker made the announcement today and says the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) will continue to process tax refunds for those filing ahead of the deadline. The filing extension does not apply to estimated tax payments that are due on April 15, 2021.

According to IDOR, 2.4 million taxpayers have already filed their individual income tax returns to date. Over 79% of the taxpayers that have already filed are expecting a refund this year. Last year, over 6.4 million income tax returns were filed, and 87% of people filed electronically.

Officials say free filing of Form IL-1040 is available through MyTax Illinois. Individuals may also utilize MyTax Illinois to make payments, respond to department inquiries, and check the status of their Illinois Individual Income Tax refunds using the Where’s My Refund? link.

Taxpayers may also lookup IL-PINs, amounts of any estimated tax payments made, and (when necessary) amounts reported on Form 1099-G with MyTax Illinois.