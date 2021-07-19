State Fair in Search of Employees

The Illinois State Fair is in need of some help this year.

With the festivities rapidly approaching, and many positions still open, the Department of Agriculture is in a bit of a crunch.

“I don’t know what the circumstance led to this,” Krista Lisser with the Illinois Department of Agriculture, said. “But this is not normal. You know, this is not something that we generally see year after year. Usually, we’re pretty well stocked up with summer hires at this point.”

The positions in question are security detail, ticket takers for the grandstand and front gate, as well as grounds crews. Individuals who are at least 16 years old are encouraged to apply.

For applications and information regarding employment, visit www2.illinois.gov/statefair.