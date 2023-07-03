State Fair Livestock Entry Deadline Extended to Friday

The Illinois State Fair is giving livestock exhibitors some extra time.

The State Fair announced today that the deadline for entering livestock at this year’s fair has been extended to this Friday, July 7th.

According to the announcement, the rules state that the entries must be postmarked by July 1; however, if the postmark deadline falls on a Saturday that deadline is extended to Monday which would have been today.

Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark says however no one can control the weather.

With many areas of the state impacted by severe weather in recent days, including various post offices experiencing power outages and the overall impact to Illinois families and communities, the Illinois State Fair is providing a grace period for 2023 Livestock Entries.

All 2023 livestock entries must now be postmarked by this Friday, July 7th. In addition to mailing livestock entry forms, exhibitors can drop their forms off in the entry drop box located at the Emerson Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds.