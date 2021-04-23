State Farm Neighborhood Assist Grant Applications Open

An Illinois-based insurance company has opened a grant program application for neighborhood investment projects. The State Farm Neighborhood Assist program is seeking to award $25,000 grants to 40 nonprofit organization to help fund neighborhood improvement projects.

Individuals can submit requests for projects at www.neighborhoodassist.com starting on June 2nd. The submission guide for the grant request is now available on the website for potential applicants. The grant program is only accepting 2,000 applicants to the program. The State Farm Review Committee will then narrow the field to a Top 200 finalists with a specific rubric.

The finalists will then head to a voting portion to be held online August 18th-27th. The 40 causes out of the Top 200 will then be awarded the grant money. Winners will be announced on September 29th on the website.

This is the 10th year of the program. Last year’s program received over 3.9 million votes from over 145,000 people. State Farm says that since the program began, more than 340 separate organizations have received a total of $9 million.