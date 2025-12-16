State Files Legal Notice for JDC

By Gary Scott on December 16, 2025 at 10:38am

The state has filed a legal notice in what may be the first serious step to tear down buildings that housed the former Jacksonville Developmental Center.

The notice is in today’s Jacksonville Journal Courier.

Central Management Services anticipates filing a future permit for the work around the JDC grounds through the Surplus to Success program.

Details of the project include the removal of all regulated materials and wastes, and demolition of all remaining above ground components, but excluding roadways and parking lots.

The above ground components includes utility conveyances, footings, steam tunnels, foundations, storage tanks, electrical systems and gas lines.

CMS’ legal notice says there is historical significance of several of the JDC buildings under Illinois’ historic resources preservation act. CMS is identifying organizations with an interest in the project to contact the agency as consulting parties interested in historic preservation.

The notice also asks members of the public to submit comments to CMS.SurplusToSuccess@illinois.gov.