State Minimum Wage Increases on Wednesday

Illinois’ minimum wage increases to $10 per hour this week, and state officials are reminding workers to make sure their paychecks reflect the change.

The change takes effect Wednesday as July begins.

The increase is part of a multi-year plan to bring the minimum wage to $15 by 2025. The first increase to $9.25 came on January 1st.

Despite calls from business groups and the Illinois GOP to delay the hike on July 1st, Governor J.B. Pritzker affirmed on Friday that he would not delay the raise. Pritzker said businesses hit hardest by COVID-19 have multiple avenues to apply for grants to meet their payroll obligations as the state’s economy recovers.

Illinois Department of Labor Director Michael Kleinik said in a press release on Friday that state labor officials expect employers to abide by the change, but he encouraged workers to verify the increase on their upcoming paychecks.