State Offices Closed Tomorrow For First Juneteenth Federal Holiday

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced that all offices and facilities will be closed tomorrow Friday, June 18th in observance of Juneteenth, as declared by Governor JB Pritzker following President Joe Biden’s signing of Juneteenth as a federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

All Tuesday through Saturday Driver Services facilities will be open for business on Saturday, June 19th.

Monday through Friday Driver Services facilities and offices will be open for business on Monday, June 21st. Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation.