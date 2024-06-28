State Police Arrested Pleasant Hill Man on 48 Charges Involving Domestic Violence, Child Abuse, and Sex Related Offenses

The Illinois State Police have arrested a Pike County man on over four dozen counts of domestic violence, child abuse, and sex-related offenses.

According to a press release, on May 8th, State Police initiated an investigation into Domestic Violence and Criminal Sexual Abuse after being notified that a victim was at a local hospital. As a result of the initial investigation, troopers arrested 30-year old Austin L. Rodhouse of Pleasant Hill for Aggravated Domestic Battery and transported him to the Pike County Jail.

After his arrest, ISP’s Division of Criminal Investigation conducted a follow-up investigation, which led to numerous other charges being filed by the Pike County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The criminal charges include the following: 5 counts of Class X felony Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault, 2 counts of Class 1 felony Criminal Sexual Assault involving force, 4 counts of Class 4 felony Criminal Sexual Abuse involving force, 4 counts of Class X felony Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, 3 counts of Class X felony possession of Child Pornography, 3 counts of Class X felony of Involuntary Sexual Servitude of a Minor, 4 counts of Class 2 felony Indecent Solicitation of an Adult, and 2 counts of Class 3 felony Aggravated Battery to a Child.

State Police say additional victims have been identified in the investigation and further criminal charges are pending by the Pike County States Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 Investigations at (217) 782-4750.