State Police Car Rear-Ends Roodhouse Man’s Vehicle on US 67

An Illinois State Police car collided with another vehicle south of White Hall on Wednesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police reports indicate that an Illinois State Police squad car from District 18 was traveling southbound on U.S. 67 near Country Road North East 800 a quarter mile south of the Walkerville turnoff behind a red 2019 Ford Edge driven by 35 year old Jeremy Arnold of Roodhouse at approximately 2:44PM Wednesday.

Arnold slowed down due to turning traffic ahead of his vehicle, at which point the ISP Squad Car failed to slow down and struck the Ford Edge in the rear end.

Arnold was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The 45 year old unidentified State Trooper and a passenger in Arnold’s vehicle, 28 year old Stephanie J. Arnold of Roodhouse reported no injuries.

ISP says this is an open and ongoing investigation and no other details are available for release at this time.