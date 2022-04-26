State Police Investigating Death of Inmate From Morgan County Jail

The Illinois State Police are investigating an inmate death at the Morgan County Detention Facility.

Yesterday, Division of Criminal Investigation for the State Police was contacted by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a death that occurred at the jail. Morgan County Jail Correctional Officers located 40 year old Brian C. Downs in need of medical attention early in the morning. Downs was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Downs was booked into the Morgan County Jail at 2:21 Saturday afternoon for possession of a controlled substance and resisting a peace officer. He was being held in lieu of $1,000 bond.

An autopsy on Downs was performed in Springfield yesterday and is still pending toxicology reports. ISP says that results may take several weeks.

ISP DCI Zone 4 will be continuing the death investigation. There is no additional information available at this time as this is an active and on-going investigation.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to a request for comment.