State Police Release Report on Fatal U.S. 67 Crash

The Illinois State Police have released more information about a two-vehicle crash that killed a Roodhouse woman on Tuesday.

According to the report, at approximately 7:30AM on Tuesday a 2010 Yellow Freightliner Straight Truck driven by 28 year old Johnathan Price of Pittsfield was traveling eastbound on the Winchester-Woodson Road. At the same time, a 2017 silver Subaru Forester being driven by 66 year old Karen S. Crabtree of Roodhouse was traveling northbound on U.S. Route 67.

State Police say for an unknown reason, Price’s truck failed to yield right of way at the intersection and struck the SUV. The SUV then left the roadway to the right and struck the ditch. Crabtree was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Morgan County Coroner’s Office. Price reported no injuries at the scene.

All lanes of traffic reopened after the crash at approximately 1:15PM on Tuesday. Price was later cited for failure to yield to right of way.