State Positivity Rating Holds as Morgan, Cass, Greene and Brown See New COVID Cases

The Morgan County Health Department has received confirmation of five additional cases of COVID-19. The cases include a male in his 50’s, a female in her 30’s, a female in her 60’s, a male in his 70’s and a female in her 90’s . All of the new cases are isolated at their individual homes.

Morgan County now has a total of 158 confirmed cases, with 20 of those being currently active and 133 released from restrictions. County health officials say that with the number of repeat tests coming from long term care facilities that are required to do weekly testing, reporting the number of negative cases would not reflect an accurate number of negative individuals for the county, so Morgan County is no longer including the number of negative tests in the daily joint updates.

Four new cases were confirmed in Cass County Friday. The positive cases include a male in his 20’s, a female in her 20’s, and two males in their 30’s. Positive cases have been notified and are isolated at home.

Health Department officials say close contacts have been identified, contacted, and given instructions on quarantine. Cass County’s overall Covid-19 case count is now at 170. The total number recovered is 135, with eleven deceased. No cases are currently hospitalized.

Green County is now at 15 total cases. The Greene County Health Department received confirmation of a male in his 50’s who is symptomatic and is isolating at home. Greene now has four active cases and 11 who have recovered from the virus.

The Brown County Health Department confirmed one new case today. Brown County has now had a total of 12 confirmed cases with 10 having recovered from the virus. Specific case information was not provided by the Brown County Health Department.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,532 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 19 additional confirmed deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 168,457 cases, including 7,385 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,330 specimens for a total of 2,432,523.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 17 –July 23 is holding at 3.4%.