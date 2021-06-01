State Reverses Course on Trailer Licence Fees

Trailer licensing fees are heading back down in Illinois.

Lawmakers passed a bill yesterday that would reduce license sticker fees for trailers to $36.00. In 2019, the fees were raised from $18.00 a year to $118.00 for the state’s rebuild Illinois construction plan.

Representative Avery Bourne says she thinks the passage of the bill is a long, long overdue correction. Members had hoped to reduce the fees back to $18.00, however, a compromise reached by Democrats and Republicans settled on the $36,00 mark.

The bill also increases the vehicle title transfer fee by $5.00 to $155.00. The bill now heads to the Governor’s desk to be signed into law.