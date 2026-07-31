State School Cell Phone Ban

By Gary Scott on July 31, 2026 at 6:59am

The cell phone ban in schools is now state law.

Governor JB Pritzker signed the bill that establishes the statewide cell phone ban Tuesday.

The Jacksonville school district 117 board of education, and other school boards in the area passed their own cell phone bans earlier this year.

The law requires school districts to adopt policies that ensure students do not use their cell phones during class time.

Districts will need to allow exceptions for high school students using phones during lunch and passing periods, emergencies, student health or when the device is needed for translation services.

But, schools will not be allowed to enforce cell phone bans through fines, fees or deployment of school resource officers and local law enforcement.

The state board of education plans to share a template policy for districts on September 1st, allowing school leaders to develop policies and get community feedback.