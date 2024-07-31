State Sen. Tracy Sponsoring Mobile DMV in Carrollton on Aug. 20

By Benjamin Cox on July 31, 2024 at 6:12am

50th District State Senator Jil Tracy is sponsoring Secretary of State Mobile DMV service in Carrollton next month.

The mobile DMV bus will be at the Carrollton City Hall, located at 621 South Main, on Tuesday, August 20th from 10AM to 2PM.

Registration is mandatory as limited spots are available. Reserve your spot by contacting Senator Tracy’s Office via email at Jscaife@sgop.ilga.gov or call at 217-782-2479.

Services available with the mobile DMV include applying for, renewing or correcting a Real ID, driver’s license and state ID cards; purchasing license plate renewal stickers, Organ & Tissue Donor Registration, and Motor Vehicle Registration.

Seniors aged 78 and older must visit a Driver’s Services Facility to renew their driver’s license.

All payments must be made by check, credit card, debit card or money order. No cash will be accepted.