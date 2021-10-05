State Senator Urges Central IL Businesses to Continue Applying for B2B Grants

A local state senator is encouraging local businesses to continue applying for Back 2 Business Grants with the State of Illinois.

48th District State Senator Doris Turner says businesses need to get applications in ahead of next Wednesday’s deadline.

Turner says she’s pleased with the work done by the General Assembly to bring money to eligible businesses in the state’s most vulnerable communities and feels that the Back 2 Business Program will help those businesses come back stronger and more resilient.

Eligible businesses are encouraged to apply by visiting the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s website. To help restore operational losses incurred during the pandemic, the B2B program will provide grants ranging in size from $5,000 to $150,000, commensurate with losses experienced.

Turner, who represents Macoupin and Sangamon counties, says she was excited to see the 12 businesses of Springfield make the first round of distribution of the program. Those businesses received $606,000 in the first round. Nearly $224 million remains to be distributed in the program.

Turner also announced on Friday that she is launching a small business tour in her district. She is encouraging all local entrepreneurs in the 48th District to give her a call if they would like to have her visit. Turner says she’s already met with a variety of business owners from workers in retail shops, farms, manufacturing businesses to businesses in the service industry. For those interested, contact her Springfield office at 217-782-0228.