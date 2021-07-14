State-Supported Amtrak Lines Resume Full Service Monday

By Benjamin Cox on July 14, 2021 at 1:13pm

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Lincoln Service, Carl Sandburg/Illinois Zephyr and Illini/Saluki state-supported Amtrak trains will resume full service effective Monday.

With the resumption of a full schedule, there will be five daily roundtrips between Chicago and St. Louis, two daily roundtrips between Chicago and Quincy, and three daily roundtrips between Chicago and Carbondale.

Tickets for Amtrak trains can be purchased at amtrak.com/midwest for travel beginning Monday.