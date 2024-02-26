State Trooper Squad Car Struck on I-72 After Report of Wrong-Way Driver

Two people were injured, including a State Police Trooper, after a two-vehicle head-on collision on I-72 near New Berlin on Saturday night.

According to an Illinois State Police report, ISP received a report of a wrong-way driver traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Interstate 72 near the Wabash Avenue exit at approximately 9:30 Saturday night.

The wrong-way driver then struck an approaching State Police squad car head on. The name or make of the vehicle of the alleged wrong-way driver has not been released at this time. The State Trooper was transported to a Springfield-area hospital for precaution and was later released. The alleged wrong-way driver was also transported to a Springfield area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their current status is unknown.

State Police say investigation into the incident remains ongoing.