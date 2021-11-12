State VB Action

By Gary Scott on November 12, 2021 at 6:34am

Two teams in the Jacksonville area compete at the state volleyball tournament today.

Springfield-Lutheran meets Augusta-Southeastern in 1A at 10:30 this morning. Pleasant Plains plays Palos Heights-Chicago Christian at 1:30 this afternoon. Both are being played at Illinois State University’s Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal.

Illinois College begins play in men’s basketball against Dominican University at 7:30 tonight in the Bill Merris Classic. Blackburn and Central College play in the first game at 5:30.

There is no high school playoff football in the area tonight. Carrollton hosts Athens tomorrow afternoon at 1. WEAI will carry the game tomorrow, with the pre-game set for 12:40.