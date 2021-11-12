State Volleyball Results

One area team will play for 3rd place and another will play for a championship tomorrow in the 2021 IHSA State Volleyball Championships at Redbird Arena in Bloomington-Normal.

Augusta-Southeastern defeated Springfield-Lutheran in straight sets 25-16, 25-23. Springfield Lutheran will play Freeport (Aquin) in the third place match tomorrow for Class 1A at 9AM.

Meanwhile in Class 2A, Pleasant Plains will play Lombard (Montini) in the championship game tomorrow at around 1:55PM. Plains defeated Palos Heights (Chicago Christian) in straight sets today 25-17, 25-21. This will be Plains’ Head Coach Denise Dufour’s second trip to the championship. The Lady Cardinals last won state in 2018-2019 finishing with a 34-6 record after defeating Galena in the championship.