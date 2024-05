State Winners From Saturday

By Benjamin Cox on May 19, 2024 at 2:44pm

The following individuals received a place at the 1A Girls State Track & Field Meet on Saturday:

100m Dash

9. Kaelyn Swift Jr. – North Mac 12.54



200m Dash

9. Kaelyn Swift Jr. – North Mac 26.34

100m Hurdles

3. Emma Crawford Jr. – North Mac 15.36



4x100m Relay

1. North Mac – Kaelyn Swift, Emma Crawford, Alexis Bowman, Addison Earley 48.5 *New State Record



4x200m Relay

3. North Mac – Kaelyn Swift, Emma Crawford, Addison Earley, Alexis Bowman 1:42.91



4x400m Relay

6. Pleasant Plains – Alaina Hawker, Alli VanVeldhuizen, Teagen Galloway, Abigail Wolters 4:09



4x800m Relay

5. Pleasant Plains – Abigail Wolters, Alli VanVeldhuizen, Alaina Hawker, Teagen Galloway 9:48.26



High Jump

4. Bryleigh Fox Sr. – West Central 1.58m

The following teams finished in the Top 15 at the State Bass Fishing Tournament at Carlyle Lake on Saturday:

8. North Greene – Owen Schutz, Noah Riley 17 lbs. 3 oz. on 9 fish