State’s County Fair Season Kicks Off Today in Greene County

Illinois’ county fair season kicks off today. It starts in a familiar place for local residents.

Starting with the sheep show this morning, the Greene County Agricultural Fair in Carrollton kicks off in high gear with the opening of the Art Hall at 6PM and the Miss Greene County Fair pageant in the Grand Stand at 6:30PM.

Greene County Fair Board President Jerry Joyce told RFD Illinois that he looks forward to opening day every year and the projects that the county’s young people put together: “I love it. I’ve been to county fairs all my life. You just look forward to opening day. I love to see the young kids that come out and show their projects. We are fortunate that we have an FFA Show and a 4-H Show and sale here. That’s what I love most about it, I think it’s the young people with their projects.”

Joyce says that financially it’s getting tougher each year to put together the fair: “Over the past 5 years, we’ve really got a good program going where the business corporate sponsors help us out because it gets tougher and tougher every year. Expenses are getting higher. The community really gets behind it and helps us promote [the fair].”

General admission into the fair is $4 with Grand Stand Admission at $6 tonight. The fair will run through Saturday night. Please check additional and pricing at the Greene County Fair website.

