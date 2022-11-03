Staunton Man Arrested For Burglaries in Rural Greenfield, Roodhouse

A Staunton man is behind bars for several burglaries in Greene County in September.

26 year old Devin A. Krueger of Staunton has been booked into the Greene County Jail for alleged residential burglaries that occurred on September 13th in rural Greenfield and rural Roodhouse.

According to criminal information filed by the Greene County State’s Attorney’s Office on September 21st, Krueger is accused of breaking a garage door, windows, and two entry doors at a residence in rural Roodhouse to take a John Deere lawnmower, a ZTE hotspot, a TOMO battery, and a rigid propane heater from a garage and residence. At the Greenfield residence on the same date, Krueger is accused of damaging an entry door into a residence to gain access to a trailer with a UTV and taking both items.

All told, Krueger has been charged with two counts of residential burglary, two counts of felony criminal damage to property, two counts of felony theft, and one count of burglary. Krueger was apprehended by Greene County authorities on October 26th, according to court records.

He remains held at the Greene County Jail awaiting a first appearance in court.