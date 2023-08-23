Staunton Man Convicted of Sexually Assaulting Juvenile Family Member

By Benjamin Cox on August 23, 2023 at 6:48am

A Staunton man has been convicted for criminal sexual assault of a family member today in Macoupin County Circuit Court.

66-year old Dillard J. Dehart, Jr. was found guilty of a single count of Class 1 felony criminal sexual assault after a two-day jury trial that started yesterday. The trial was overseen by Macoupin County Judge Joshua Meyer.

According to a press release from Macoupin County State’s Attorney Jordan Garrison, the state called multiple witnesses in the case corroborating that in February of last year Dehart sexually penetrated his juvenile niece with his hands. Garrison says that the juvenile secretly recorded parts of the sexual act, and the videos were played as evidence.

The jury deliberated for 35 minutes before returning the guilty verdict.

Garrison called Dehart’s actions “beyond disturbing” saying he put the victim through hell. He commended the victim for her bravery along with Macoupin County Sheriff’s Detective Lieutenant Ryan Dixon and retired detective Paul Bouldin for their work in the case.

Dehart is set for sentencing on October 4th.