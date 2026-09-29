Staunton Man Gets 22 years for Child Porn

By Gary Scott on September 29, 2026 at 1:11pm

A Macoupin County man has been sentenced to a lengthy prison term after admitting to prcoessing child sexual abuse material.

36-year-old Stephen Hokhold of Staunton was sentenced to 22 years in prison, after pleading guilty in June to five Class 2 felony counts of child pornography involving victims under 13.

Investigators from the Illinois attorney general’s office with the help of Macoupin County deputies and Staunton police searched Hokhold’s residence in Staunton.

He was arrested after evidence of child sexual abuse material was found.

Kwame Raoul’s office prosecuted the case with Macoupin County state’s attorney Jordan Garrison.