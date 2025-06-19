Stay out of the way of Clean Up Crews-McCarty

Repairs and assessment of damage is the prime order of the day in Jacksonville, as the city recovers from the storm that, at least, produced funnel cloud, if not tornadoes, yesterday.

The most apparent damage was at Future Champions Filed and the companion restaurant across Walnut. The facility was preparing for a 50 team tournament at the facility this weekend.

Instead, owners Adam and Kristin Jamison have been on the phone with insurers and preparing for clean up operations.

Morgan County emergency services director Phil McCarty says the National Weather Service has looked at the damage pattern in trying to determine the intensity of the storm.

He says the NWS has not made any determination yet as to the type of storm it was.

McCarty says the damage drew big crowds yesterday afternoon and last night.

He says people need to stay away, and let the workers make repairs.

He says numerous Ameren crews are working to reconnect lines, and don’t need an audience. He says any time spent watching out for onlookers is time taken away from the clean up.

McCarty says it is too early for any sort of damage estimate.

And, he says it’s important to note the damage is not limited to just the Future Champions Complex.

He says there is spotty damage at other locations in town, mainly on the west side of Jacksonville, and north of Jacksonville in the rural area.

Sunshine will be the order of the day, and no more storms are expected through the weekend. But, it will get very hot.

Much of Jacksonville and Morgan County were without power for the early afternoon hours and early yesterday evening.