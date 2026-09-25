Steam Show Opens

By Gary Scott on September 25, 2026 at 5:58am

The 57th annual steam show and fall festival days opens today at the corner of Lincoln and Michigan.

The Prairieland Heritage Museum was founded in 1969, and puts on the show each year.

Show chairman Mike Hall says the cost to get onto the grounds is a one time payment.

He says the cost is $10, and the wristband you get gets you in all three days.

Hall says the event is family friendly, and the railroad train is ready to go.

He says other kid activities include the Corn Maze, the Wobble Wagon, and face painting.

The show will also feature a full flea market, entertainment over the three day period, food, and exhibitions of log cutting, wheat threshing, and an antique tractor pull.

There will be a worship service at 8 Sunday morning at the Liberty Church on the steam show grounds.

Hall also invites anyone who is interested to become a member. The cost is $15.