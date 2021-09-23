The Prairieland Heritage Museum Fall Festival and Steam Show returns this weekend after a year off due to the pandemic.

The annual event is back for its 52nd year and organizers say they are taking precautions to make sure it is a fun and safe event for all involved.

Lori Hanson, President of the Museum this year, says although the majority of the events at the Fall Festival and Steam Show are outdoor events, safety precautions are being taken to minimize any risk of spreading the virus.

“We are going by the CDC guidelines. We recommend the masks, we also have hand sanitizer everywhere throughout the grounds. We have masks available if people want to wear them at each one of our buildings. Most of our activities are outside in the open. Our volunteers are taking every precaution to keep themselves and the public safe. We ask that people stay safe and practice social distancing.

Each of our trains, our wagon rides, and such are being sanitized as people are getting off and on. The same within our buildings as well. We just want to keep everyone safe so they can have a great time.”

Hanson says all the usual attractions are returning to this year’s show.

“The Steam Show has to offer tractors, we have the train running this year. We have steam engines, a giant flea market, a kiddie area. We have the log cabin open as well as the General Store, the church, and the schoolhouse. John Deere is our special tractor this year, and the ham and bean kitchen is open again this year.”

The Fall Festival and Steam Show opens daily at 7:00 am starting Friday and runs through 5:00 pm Sunday. Hanson says the kiddie area includes pony rides and a petting zoo this year and a limited number of golf carts are available for rent during the show as well.

Personal golf carts or UTVs can be used at the show. There is a $10 registration fee and a driver’s license & proof of insurance are required. Drivers MUST be 16 or older, however, no ATVs are allowed on the show grounds.

The cost for admission is $8.00 for a three-day pass and children 12 and under are free. More information is available by going to the website at prairielandheritage.com, or via the Prairie Land Heritage Museum Facebook page.