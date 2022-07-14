StemTations Florals & Gifts Opens in Roodhouse, Prices Move Into Semi-Retirement

A Roodhouse Floral business that’s been in the county for nearly a half century has changed hands.

Price’s Country Gardens officially became StemTation’s Florals & Gifts on July 1st. The Greene Prairie Press reports that Samantha Milnes of Manchester officially took over the reins of the business from long-time owners James & Kay Price.

The Prices decided to enter into semi-retirement at the end of June. Milnes will operate the flower shop while the Prices will still sell garden plants and operate the nursery from April through June and make wreaths during the holiday season, according to the Journal Courier.

The Prices established Price’s Country Garden in 1974, when they bought the century-old building from its previous owners, a pair of North Greene teachers. James Price had worked inside the building since 1968.

Milnes, who has been helping at the store for the past six months, says that hours of operation will remain the same: Monday-Friday 9AM to 5PM, and Saturdays 9AM-Noon. For more information, visit the shop online at stemtationsfg.com or call 217-589-5113.