Stepfather of Murdered Macoupin Toddler Jailed For Violating an Order of Protection

The stepfather of a murdered Macoupin County toddler is in jail.

WICS Newschannel 20 reports that 26 year old Zachary T. Armstrong of Virden was arrested by authorities and is currently in the Macoupin County Jail for violating an order of protection.

According to WICS, Armstrong is the step-father of 2-year old Jordan Whitaker. Whitaker died from abdominal sepsis in December. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon ruled Whitaker’s death a homicide due to a traumatic rupture of his intestine due to child abuse. Whitaker’s death continues to be under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Whitaker’s death has brought protests to the Macoupin County Courthouse, asking for someone to be charged in the case.

According to court records, the order of protection against Armstrong was filed by Cheney Whitaker in early February. WICS reports that Cheney Whitaker is Jordan’s mother. Court records further show that Armstrong violated that order in May, but charges were dismissed.

In June of last year, Armstrong was arrested for domestic battery and criminal trespass to vehicles. According to court records, Armstrong pleaded guilty to the domestic battery charge and received 1 year of probation and fined. He was given credit for 4 days served in the Macoupin County Jail. A petition to revoke probation in the case was filed in April. A hearing on the petition to revoke probation was set for July 7th.

WICS reports that Armstrong has a history of orders of protection with orders being filed against him by two other women in Macoupin County in 2014, 2018, and 2019.