Stevenson also Faces Drug Charges in Greene Co

By Gary Scott on May 7, 2025 at 10:51am

A rural Roodhouse man sentenced this week on drug related charges in Morgan county court is also facing similar charges in Greene County Court.

46-year-old Nicky Stevenson of rural Roodhouse admitted to possession of meth Tuesday before Judge Chris Reif.

Stevenson had allegedly stolen an air rifle from Midlands in June of last year. Police identified the suspect as Stevenson based on descriptions and video footage.

An unrelated domestic battery count and the retail theft charge were dropped in the plea agreement.

Stevenson is headed to prison for 6 years, and was fined $500.

He now awaits open cases in Greene County court on a couple of meth possession charges there based on two separate arrests.

No court dates have been sent in Greene county court.