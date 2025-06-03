Steveson Gets 5 Years for Meth in Greene

By Gary Scott on June 3, 2025 at 2:20pm

A Greene County man was given a prison sentence in Greene Court court yesterday for meth possession.

42-year-old Nicky Steveson admitted in court yesterday before Judge Zachary Schmidt that he knowingly had less than 5 grams of meth with him during his arrest in March of last year.

Judge Schmidt sentenced Steveson to five years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. The sentence will run concurrent with a 6 year sentence given him May 5th in Morgan County court. Both convictions were for meth possession.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel thanked the cooperation and help from White Hall and Roodhouse police and the Greene County sheriff’s deputies.