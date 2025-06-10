Stewart Gets 6 Years

By Gary Scott on June 10, 2025 at 11:12am

A Greene County man admitted in Greene county court yesterday to sexual abuse of a minor.

26-year-old Chanse Stewart of Roodhouse was sentenced by Judge Zachary Schmidt to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Stewart pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a class 2 felony.

Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummel says Stewart admitted to engaging in sexual conduct with a minor who was between 13 and 17 years old.

Grummel thanked the Roodhouse police for their work in the prosecution of Stewart.