Stewart Hired as Principal at Franklin

By Gary Scott on June 12, 2025 at 5:32am

Franklin Community Unit School District #1 has hired a Jacksonville grade school principal as its new PK-12 principal.

Braxton Stewart most recently served as a K-5 Principal for Jacksonville School District #117, where he led North Elementary School, Murrayville-Woodson Elementary School, and South Jacksonville Elementary School. His background also includes roles as a 9th and 10th-grade Severe Social/Emotional Disorders Teacher at Four Rivers Special Education District/Garrison Alternative School, Midwest Youth Services Homeless Youth Overnight Monitor, and Co-Director of the Western Illinois Youth Camp.

Furthermore, Mr. Stewart dedicated two years to service as a Peace Corps Member/Public Health Educator, stationed in Guinea.

Franklin school superintendent Jeff Waggener, says..quote..”His extensive experience in both elementary and special education make him an ideal fit for Franklin CUSD #1. We look forward to the positive impact he will have on our students, staff, and community.”

Stewart says he is honored to join Franklin CUSD #1 and hopes to foster a supportive and enriching learning environment for all students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

Stewart’s tenure at Franklin will begin this fall. The hiring was done this month.