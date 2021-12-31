Still Time to Donate as Red Kettle Campaign Reaches 88% of Goal

The Jacksonville Salvation Army is still a bit shy of if its 2021 Red Kettle Campaign goal, but organizers say just because the red kettles are not in stores, that doesn’t mean the goal can’t be reached.

Salvation Army Captain Chris Clarke says they are extremely grateful to the Jacksonville Community for already donating $121,380 so far this season.

The campaign is now just $16,620 short of its goal of $138,000 need to fund Salvation Army aid throughout the entire year. Clarke says he is as hopeful as ever that once again, we will all come together to make sure those in need have access to the services, support, and donations they need.

Clarke says if you have the means to do so, please make a donation and help make the Salvation Army’s work possible. Those wishing to contribute can do so by sending a financial gift to The Salvation Army at 331 West Douglas Ave in Jacksonville or giving online on the Salvation Army’s website.