Still Time to Enter I.C. Homecoming Parade

Illinois College says there is still time to sign up to enter the Homecoming Parade.

The annual parade will begin at 10AM on Saturday, October 1st at the corner of Church and State streets in downtown Jacksonville and end at the Homecoming Celebration Tent on the corner of Edgehill Road and Park Street. The parade route will travel east on State Street to the downtown square, moving clockwise around the square, and continue south on Main Street. The parade will then turn west on College Avenue heading toward Illinois College and turn south on Park Street.

Entries will be accepted through this Friday. To participate, register your parade entry online at ic.edu/HomecomingParade or for questions, call Event and Marketing Manager Kaitlyn Prehoda by calling 217.245.3112 or email kaitlyn.prehoda@ic.edu.