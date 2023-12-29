Still Time to Grab Seats to Bradbury New Year’s Joke Show

A popular New Year’s Eve returns for its eighth edition to Jacksonville this year.

The Ken Bradbury New Year’s Eve Joke Show will run from 5-6PM Sunday, December 31st at the Jacksonville Amvets.

Ken’s brother, Keith says that the early start time is deliberate: “Each year we design it to last one hour so that people won’t dismiss their dinner reservations. Frankly, we don’t have enough jokes to go around much longer than that. It’s early seating. Amvets is where we are going to have the show this year, and they are going to have the bar open at least an hour early around 4 o’clock. You can come to the Amvets a little early and have an adult or non-adult beverage prior to and during the show, but the show will start promptly at 5 o’clock.”

Keith says that the AMVETS will be in close quarters for seating and no microphones will be used. He says the cast will be a regular group of performers well known throughout the area.

Keith says that his brother started the show as a way to ring in the New Year in a fun way: “Ken really didn’t have anything else to do that time of year when he planned the first show, and neither did anyone else either. So, he put this together with a group of warriors. Some of the faces have changed over the years. Some have stayed the same. I wasn’t allowed to be in it until he passed away, so that kind of gives you a clue there. It’s just a fun way to end the year and start the new year. You know, we pick on people. Last year, we picked pretty heavy on the mayor [Andy Ezard], but that was just too easy. This year we’ve got new people we’re picking on. So, if you know John Buchanan, you’ll enjoy it.”

Tickets are $10, and proceeds will go to the benefit of the Ken Bradbury Foundation, which supports local non-profit organizations and promotes local theater.

It’s recommended to reserve a seat by calling Keith Bradbury at 217-473-5969.