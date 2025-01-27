Stock Named JMH Colleague of the Year

By Benjamin Cox on January 27, 2025 at 7:48am

An emergency room nurse is Jacksonville Memorial Hospital’s Colleague of the Year.

RN Matthew Stock was selected as this year’s recipient.

Stock was born at Passavant Hospital, now Jacksonville Memorial Hospital, and lives in Chapin with his wife and three daughters. Stock says its rewarding taking care of people he knows in the community and making connections with them, especially in difficult times.

Stock was nominated by an appreciative family member for the care he provided in the Emergency Department.

Stock has worked for Jacksonville Memorial Hospital since 2013, and in September 2024, was named Colleague of the Month.