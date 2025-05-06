Stockton Gets 3 Years in Greene County

A Christian County man has been sentenced to prison in Greene County court for a weapons violation.
24-year-old Granite Stockton of Taylorville was given 3 years in prison this week after his conviction for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
That’s a class 3 felony.
Stockton was arrested early last month on two counts of violating orders of protection.
Greene County state’s attorney Craig Grummell said Stockton was a convicted felon when he was found with a firearm. Illinois law prohibits felons from having ammo or a weapon.