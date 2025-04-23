Stockton New Triopia Basketball Coach

By Gary Scott on April 23, 2025 at 1:34pm

Triopia High School’s new boys’ head basketball coach comes within its own ranks.

Hunter Stockton will take over for the retiring Rich Thompson next school year.

Thompson announced his retirement as athletic director and head coach earlier this year.

The new AD, Brooke Tracy says Stockton has a passion for the game and a vision for the future which matches the direction for Triopia.

Stockton played at Illinois College after graduating from New Berlin High School.

Stockton has served the past two seasons as assistant coach under Thompson.

Stockton also is a PE teacher at Triopia.

